Maradona runs over cameraman in car

"What an asshole you are," Maradona shouted from the car after braking. "How can you put your foot under the wheel, man?"

Paramedics ran to the scene to attend to the cameraman who was taken away for further treatment.

Local media reported that police from the Ezeiza district on the outskirts of the city took pictures of the car which had scratches on the paintwork.

Prosecutor Carlos Hassan took a statement from Maradona inside the complex and the coach left later by a back exit.

Media were at the gates on Wednesday seeking comments from Maradona on his choice of players in the 23-man squad for the World Cup in South Africa starting on June 11 which he handed to the AFA and was posted later on the organisation's website.

Maradona, who has grown a beard because he was unable to shave for some time following minor facial surgery after he was bitten by his dog in March, did not speak.

He has a news conference scheduled for Sunday ahead of Monday's friendly against Canada at the River Plate stadium, Argentina's last warm-up for the finals.

Argentina plan to fly to their World Cup base in Pretoria on May 28. They face Nigeria, South Korea and Greece in Group A.

