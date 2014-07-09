Maradona: Thrashing damages Brazil's image

The hosts capitulated in their World Cup semi-final in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday, conceding four times in six first-half minutes as Joachim Low's men took a 5-0 advantage into the break.

A combination of dreadful Brazil defending and ruthless attacking play from Germany stunned the partisan home crowd, with substitute Andre Schurrle adding two more in the second half before a late strike from Oscar that failed to provide any form of consolation.

It was a collapse the likes of which had never been seen at the last-four stage of a World Cup before, and Argentina legend Maradona - who lifted the famous trophy in 1986 - believes the crushing defeat will leave a lasting impression on Brazilian football.

"I said Germany were better than Brazil, I didn't like Brazil from the start, but I didn't think Germany were going to be so imposing, so devastating, so decisive," he told Telesur.

"Brazil just didn't turn up and I think the worst thing for Brazil is that they gave an extremely poor image.

"OK, Germany were strong but the Brazil players simply weren't on the pitch.

"It was like five-a-side. You give it to me, I give it you, and you shoot. Brazil didn't stop anything in the midfield, anyone could get through.

"The defenders, Dante and David Luiz, had no coordination.

"I'm sorry because Brazil was so proud of its team, they wanted to reach the final, but football gives you these hammer-blows."