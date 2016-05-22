Marafona the hero as Braga win Taca de Portugal

Carlos Marafona was Braga's hero as he saved two spot-kicks in their 4-2 penalty shootout victory in the Taca de Portugal final against Porto at Estadio Nacional on Sunday.

The sides were locked at 2-2 after extra-time meaning penalties were required to find a winner, and Braga goalkeeper Marafona made brilliant saves from Hector Herrera and Maxi Pereira.

Marcelo Goiano subsequently drilled home the winning penalty as Braga earned a first Taca de Portugal title for 50 years.

Braga looked on course to complete the win in regulation time as Rui Fonte put them into an early lead before Josue Pesqueira - on loan from Porto - doubled the advantage in the 58th minute, with Porto goalkeeper Helton possibly at fault for both goals.

However, Andre Silva halved the deficit shortly after the hour-mark and scored a 91st-minute equaliser to send the match into extra-time.

It proved in vain, though, as Marafona proved the difference maker in the shootout to earn Braga a famous cup victory.