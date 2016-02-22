Marcelo: The draw feels like a defeat

Real Madrid defender Marcelo believes Sunday's 1-1 draw against Malaga in La Liga felt more "like a defeat".

Zinedine Zidane's men lost ground on La Liga leaders Barcelona after a second-half equaliser from Malaga defender Raul Albentosa.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put Madrid into the lead on 33 minutes, but the Portugal international saw his spot-kick saved minutes later, which would have given the side a 2-0 advantage at the time.

And Marcelo thinks the draw felt more like a loss after they "had the game under control".

"We have drawn today and that is like a defeat," he said. "Both home and away games are complicated, our rivals always give their best and it is difficult, but we have to move on.

"We knew it was going to be complicated. We have failed in several aspects, but we will keep fighting.

"We had the game under control. Now we have to analyse where we have failed and correct it.

Madrid are now nine points behind Barcelona in the league standings, and Marcelo concedes the gap may prove insurmountable.

"La Liga has always been complicated, and it is even more now," he said.

"It is obvious that we are below and they have a big advantage, but we have to keep trying.

"We are not giving up because there are many points still into play."