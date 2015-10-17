Marcelo: Navas stepping out of Casillas' shadow

Real Madrid defender Marcelo believes goalkeeper Keylor Navas is stepping out of Iker Casillas' shadow following his display in the 3-0 win over Levante.

The Costa Rica international made impressive saves from Roger and Deyverson at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, earning his eighth clean sheet from 10 outings in all competitions so far this season.

Marcelo believes Navas is starting to find his feet in Madrid and is proving a capable replacement for the departed Casillas - who made 725 appearances for the club and won three Champions League titles.

"Keylor is a great goalkeeper who has worked hard while Casillas was here and this season has proven to be great," the Brazilian said on Saturday.

His sentiments were echoed by Nacho Fernandez, the defender stating that the Costa Rican's presence in goal provides the defence with peace of mind.

"Keylor is an absolutely great goalkeeper and he is showing it," Nacho added.

"It is a pleasure to have him in goal because he really makes us feel secure."