Marchisio satisfied by battling win over City

Claudio Marchisio conceded Juventus were made to work for the 1-0 win over Manchester City that sealed progress from Champions League Group D.

Mario Mandzukic's 18th-minute opener proved decisive in Turin but there were a host of chances spurned at both ends throughout a keenly contested match.

The victory means last season's beaten finalists only need a point from their final group game at Sevilla to pip City to top spot in the group – the Premier League side that Italy midfielder Marchisio holds in high regard.

"It wasn't easy at all, we could have scored another goal, but we could have conceded as well," he told Mediaset.

"They are a team that can hurt you at any time with the quality players they have.

"We are going in the right direction. We don't risk too much and we keep focused until the last minute."

Juventus made a stuttering start to their Serie A title defence but have now lost just once in their last 11 matches across all competitions, with consistency in Europe serving as something of a catalyst for Massimiliano Allegri's team.

"Europe has to be Juve's home and everyone must believe in that," Marchisio added. "Those who joined the club [during the close season] must understand this is the competition that matters most in the world."