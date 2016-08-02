Maribor mourn deaths of young pair

Thirteen-time Slovenian champions Maribor have paid tribute to two young players who tragically lost their lives in a traffic accident.

A club statement described a "day of the worst tragedy" as Damjan Marjanovic and Zoran Baljak died.

"With immense pain we received the tragic news that shattered us deeply," it read.

"A cruel fate has intervened in its severest form and took away two young members of our Violet family.

Tragic Tuesday. The day when two young players, members of NK Maribor B, lost their lives. May they rest in peace. August 2, 2016

"Rest in peace, the memory of you will always be alive."

Both men were in the B team at Maribor, who are now in mourning ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Aberdeen.