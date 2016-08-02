Maribor mourn deaths of young pair
Two young Maribor players have died in a road crash, leaving the Slovenian club in morning.
Thirteen-time Slovenian champions Maribor have paid tribute to two young players who tragically lost their lives in a traffic accident.
A club statement described a "day of the worst tragedy" as Damjan Marjanovic and Zoran Baljak died.
"With immense pain we received the tragic news that shattered us deeply," it read.
"A cruel fate has intervened in its severest form and took away two young members of our Violet family.
Tragic Tuesday. The day when two young players, members of NK Maribor B, lost their lives. May they rest in peace. August 2, 2016
"Rest in peace, the memory of you will always be alive."
Both men were in the B team at Maribor, who are now in mourning ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the deaths of two young players earlier today. August 2, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.