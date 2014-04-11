Marotta baffled by Tevez Argentina snub

Tevez, capped 64 times at international level, has not represented his country since the Copa America back in 2011.

Alejandro Sabella succeeded Sergio Batista as coach following that tournament but he has resisted the urge to call upon Tevez, who has scored 18 goals in Serie A since joining Juventus from Manchester City at the start of the season.

The 30-year-old is expected to miss out on the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Brazil and Marotta is surprised he is still being overlooked.

"Clearly Tevez is a man and therefore aspires to wear the jersey of his country, especially at a World Cup," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"He deserves it for his talents, but the coach makes his decisions. I think it is down to non-football situations we don’t know.

"As a professional, Tevez accepts this decision with disappointment, but understanding, realising he can gain satisfaction elsewhere in his career."

Argentina will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria in Group F.

The two-time World Cup winners kick-off their campaign against debutants Bosnia and Herzegovina in Rio de Janeiro on June 15.