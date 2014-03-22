Marriner apologises for case of mistaken identity

An astonishing 6-0 victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge ensured Arsene Wenger suffered misery in his 1,000th game as Arsenal manager.

Although Jose Mourinho's men were good value for their victory, controversy surrounded the first-half dismissal of Gibbs, who was handed a red card after team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had handled a shot from Eden Hazard.

Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to confess his guilt to Marriner, yet that was not enough to save Gibbs from receiving his marching orders.

In a subsequent statement released to the media, refereeing body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) outlined Marriner's disappointment.

"Andre is an experienced referee and is obviously disappointed that an error of mistaken identity was made in this case," read the statement.

"Incidents of mistaken identity are very rare and are often the result of a number of different technical factors.

"Whilst this was a difficult decision Andre is disappointed that he failed to identify the correct player.

"He expressed his disappointment to Arsenal when he was made aware of the issue."

The Football Association (FA) have confirmed Gibbs' dismissal can be overturned.

In a message posted on their official Twitter account, the FA said: "Clubs can appeal mistaken identity to the FA, although the FA can pro-actively review also.

"Following a red card clubs can also review possibility of a wrongful dismissal claim to the FA, unless dismissal is for 2 yellow cards."

League One side Preston North End saw Neil Kilkenny dismissed in similar circumstances earlier this season after team-mate Joe Garner had been involved in an altercation during a meeting with Port Vale.

Kilkenny's red card was subsequently overturned, with Garner instead receiving a three-match ban.