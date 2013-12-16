Marseille boss Anigo unworried by gap to Lille

Anigo's side came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Lyon on Sunday to leave them sitting sixth, 11 points behind the final UEFA Champions League place in France.

But the Frenchman said there was still plenty of time for Marseille to claw back the deficit, with over half the league season remaining.

"The gap to Lille in third does not worry me much. There will be matches where we will be able to catch up," Anigo said.

"To return, we will need make a run of good results. I remind you that tonight we came to play Lyon – this is why we are satisfied.

"We came with a diminished group, with major players who remained at home, injured or suspended. When we have a full team, we can move forward and catch up."

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Bafetimbi Gomis had Marseille staring at a third straight league loss with first-half goals.

But Andre-Pierre Gignac pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time before Florian Thauvin scored a 79th-minute equaliser.

Anigo said Gignac's goal just before the break was crucial for his side.

"I think the goal in additional time in the first half changes the game. If we return to half time at 2-0, it's not the same thing," he said.

"Returning to 2-1, the speech in the locker room is different. The reaction in the locker room is much more positive.

"How the group responded in the locker room shows the current state of mind and a willingness to get points everywhere.

"For the group, it's a match that will count. This is a point that will count because in the end, when you cannot win a game, you must not lose it, and that's what we did tonight."