Marseille chief slams Chelsea reception

"I have never experienced such a reception in a European competition," Cazadamont told Marseille's website.

Chelsea later issued a statement on their own website saying: "There were a number of incidents at Tuesday evening's game involving the away support, all of which are being fully investigated by Chelsea Football Club."

Cheslea will not comment further until their investigations are complete and "the results have been shared with UEFA."

Cazadamont said on the Marseille website: "I was grabbed round the waist and was eventually thrown out of the stadium.

"I was expecting something else since everything always went pretty well when we played in Liverpool, Bolton, Manchester or Newcastle."

RIPPED OFF

Cazadamont claimed the 22 Marseille stewards, who travelled from France, were not allowed to supervise their fans in the stands and banners were confiscated at the stadium entrance.

He also said some supporters were not allowed to enter the stadium and had their tickets "ripped off".

"I went to the stands and the discussion was heated. But instead of dealing with my Chelsea counterpart, I had to talk to the stewards," said Cazadamont.

The Marseille fans kept up a noisy presence during the match, repeatedly booing and jeering Chelsea's suspended France striker Nicolas Anelka.

Anelka was playing against a French team for the first time since being sent home from the World Cup in South Africa after criticising then-coach Raymond Domenech.

He has subsequently been handed a long ban from the France team by the France Football Federation (FFF) but has also said he would no longer play for France in any case.

Chelsea 2-0 with goals by John Terry and an Anelka penalty.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums