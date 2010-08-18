Marseille latest to make move for Remy

The 23-year-old has become the subject of one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer, with the France international having flown into England to discuss a deal with several Premier League clubs.

GEAR:Get the new Spurs kitfrom Kitbag

Marseille's need for attackers has increased following the sale of Mamadou Niang to Fenerbahce, with fellow forward Hatem Ben Arfa also keen to leave the French champions, either for Newcastle United or Werder Bremen.

And Remy's representitive, Frederic Guerra, has revealed that Didier Deschamps' side has been in touch.

"OM contacted me, it’s true,” he told RMC. “I can just confirm that I am working hard."

Remy has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League and is believed to be holding out for a move to Spurs assuming they reach the group stages of the Champions League.

Harry Redknapp's side needed goals from Sebastien Bassong and Roman Pavlyuchenko to keep their hopes of progression alive on Tuesday night after falling 3-0 behind to Swiss underdogs Young Boys of Berne.

The White Hart Lane supremo is desperate to add to his squad before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month - with Sevilla striker Luis Fabiano reportedly atop his wish-list.

However, any significant acquisitions are not expected to be forthcoming until Spurs secure their spot in the group phase of Europe's premier club competition and the lucrative windfall that comes with it.

Remy is expected to cost in the region of €13 million.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums