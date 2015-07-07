Marseille snare Sarr
Bouna Sarr has left Metz for Marseille after completing his medical at the Stade Velodrome.
Marseille have completed the signing of Metz midfielder Bouna Sarr.
Sarr had played his entire career at Metz, but has opted to move on after the club were relegated from Ligue 1 last season and preserve his own top-flight status.
Sarr made 30 league appearances for Metz last season, scoring two goals.
