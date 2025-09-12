Ruben Amorim reveals early Manchester United lineup decision for Manchester City clash
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has already decided on one element of his starting lineup versus Manchester City
Man United head coach Ruben Amorim knows the first name on his teamsheet for the Manchester derby - and it might surprise you.
The Red Devils are seeking to get one over on their city rivals whilst compounding Pep Guardiola's early season misery after the Etihad club lost two of their opening three Premier League matches.
After offloading error-prone goalkeeper Andre Onana to Trabzonspor earlier this week, Amorim has decided which of his other stoppers will don the No.1 shirt on the east side of Manchester this weekend.
Ruben Amorim sticking with his first-choice Manchester United goalkeeper
Senne Lammens arrived late in the transfer window from Club Brugge, to compete alongside Altay Bayindir, who has begun the season as Amorim's first choice but has been less than convincing so far.
Speaking ahead of Man United's trip across town, Amorim confirmed he will resist the urge to name new signing Lammens in his starting XI, citing a number of reasons for doing so.
"Different league, different country, different ball. They will fight for the position. It is clear.
"Altay will start. He is ready to play, he will play," the Portuguese coach said.
In addition, Amorim spoke on Onana's exit, acknowledging the goalkeeper's 'level' had diminished.
"I wish the best for Andre Onana, he was really good on working with players.
"You can have all the quality in the world but sometimes you need to change environment to return to your level. That was the feeling from us but also Andre."
Manchester United visit the Etihad Stadium for a 4:30pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
