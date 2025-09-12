Newcastle United handed double injury boost after Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey bombshell

Newcastle host Wolves at St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon still looking to get their first win on the board this season.

The Magpies lost star man Alexander Isak to Liverpool on transfer deadline day but have replaced the Swedish centre-forward with Nick Woltemade, previously of VfB Stuttgart, and Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

Former Bees striker Wissa will have to wait for his debut under Eddie Howe after returning from international duty with a knee injury, picked up during the Democratic Republic of Congo's World Cup qualifying defeat to Senegal.

Yoane Wissa signs for Newcastle, 1 September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Wolves' visit to the north-east, Howe said in his pre-match press conference: "Unfortunately he won't make this game. I saw him for the first time yesterday and he's feeling the effects of the injury sustained just before he came off [while on international duty]. We're going to have to see how he is."

Woltemade, on the other hand, is expected to feature, possibly from the start, having joined Newcastle training upon his return from Germany duty.

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade will be hoping to make an instant impact (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolves will not be afforded the same luxury as former Newcastle target Jorgen Strand Larsen is ruled out for the fixture.

Vitor Pereira confirmed the Norwegian's absence on Friday, citing an Achilles injury which could keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Newcastle do welcome Joelinton back into the fold, however, after the Brazilian withdrew from international duty to work on rehabilitation from a hip injury sustained versus Liverpool.

He will most likely replace Jacob Ramsey in the Newcastle lineup, as the ex-Aston Villa man prepares to spend a month sidelined with an ankle issue, picked up against Leeds United before the international break.