Arsenal to 'lock down' Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to major contracts: report

Contract talks for Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are “smooth sailing”, with both poised for long-term deals.

That's according to a new update, with the Gunners back in action this weekend without either star, following injuries before the international break.

Arsenal lost Saka to a hamstring tweak during a routine win against Leeds United and Saliba just four minutes into the 1-0 loss at Anfield – but there is good news in the long-term when it comes to both players' futures.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba both progressing to sign long-term deals with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta wants to tie down his key players to longer contracts (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Saka's future has been of little doubt for manager Mikel Arteta, with the winger claiming earlier this year that he. “wants to win wearing this badge” – but there has been speculation over Saliba for some time.

FourFourTwo understands that the Frenchman – ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now – is a major target for Real Madrid, with Los Blancos eyeing a free transfer when his contract expires in 2027.

William Saliba is wanted by Europe's elite (Image credit: Getty Images)

A significant update has now dropped, however, from Gunners insider Hand of Arsenal on social media, who was responsible for breaking several stories ahead of anyone else – and even referenced by renowned transfer journalist David Ornstein during the saga to sign Cristhian Mosquera.

In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), the anonymous source has indicated that “contract talks are smooth sailing and Andrea [Berta, Arsenal's sporting director] is locking down both superstars to major deals.”

This will come as hugely exciting news to Arsenal fans given Hand of Arsenal's proven track record, with the account adding, “No need to jump the gun as patience is the master of the situation.”

The Gunners went into the summer transfer window with several question marks over the futures of first-team stars but have since tied up new deals for Hale End phenomena, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Leandro Trossard has since agreed a pay rise, too, without extending his contract beyond its 2027 expiry.

Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend, as they host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.