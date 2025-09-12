Chelsea beat transfer rivals to sign huge new striker on seven-year deal: report
Chelsea have sealed a pre-agreement to bring a new striker to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2026-27 season
Chelsea are set to welcome RC Strasbourg striker Emmanuel Emegha to the club after striking a pre-agreed transfer with the Ligue 1 side.
Strasbourg, who are also owned by Chelsea's parent company BlueCo, will retain Emegha's services until the end of the current campaign.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea expect rivals in the Champions League and Premier League will be keen on Emegha before long and have moved to tie down the Dutch forward, utilising their inter-club link.
Chelsea set to sign new Dutch striker
Emegha will reportedly join Chelsea on seven-year contract which runs until 2033.
The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg last season having arrived at the Todd Boehly-owned club from Austrian outfit SK Sturm Graz.
Emegha stands at 6ft 5in tall and would join a growing cohort of physically-imposing Premier League strikers, many of whom have joined English football's elite this past summer.
Viktor Gyokeres, Nick Woltemade and Hugo Ekitike have all joined top clubs among English football's elite from sides in Europe during the recent transfer window,
