'I remember a shooting session with him, Van Persie and Van der Vaart, they made you feel like an amateur' Ex-Newcastle United and Netherlands international picks his 'Perfect XI'

Tim Krul celebrates his penalty shootout heroics for the Netherlands against Costa Rica at the 2014 FIFA World Cup

Dutch stopper Tim Krul has enjoyed a long career at the top of the English game, whilst also featuring prominently at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The 37-year-old has appeared 430 times over the past 20 years, making his debut for Newcastle in a UEFA Cup win over Palermo at the age of 17.

Drawing on his experience, Krul has selected a side bristling with internationals, all-time greats and Premier League stalwarts. Lining up in a 4-4-1-1 formation, here's who he picked.

Tim Krul picks his Perfect XI for FFT (Image credit: UEFA via Getty Images)

GK: Edwin Van der Sar

“I went to see Ajax vs PSV aged six, and from then on I was an Ajax fan," Krul tells FFT. "To play against Edwin in the Premier League was a dream come true and he has been my mentor ever since. He was a director at Ajax when they brought me there on loan from Newcastle, and actually trained with me a few times, so I’m counting him as a team-mate!”

Edwin van der Sar gives orders to his defenders during a match, 2004 (Image credit: Alamy)

RB: Danny Simpson

“I always felt he was underrated at Newcastle," Krul says. "Every game, I knew what I was getting from him – he was always giving his all. One of my favourite guys I’ve played with, because he’d always save it off the line or I’d save him.”

CB: Virgil van Dijk

“He made his international debut the same day I did my ACL. He’s a top, top defender and a leader, who is still one of the best in the world. I knew he had the ability, but to play at that level for so long speaks for the winner he is.”

Virgil van Dijk is one of the world's best, according to Krul (Image credit: Getty)

CB: Fabricio Coloccini

“He had that Argentine mentality. Fabricio was always wanting to win in training, at cards or at Mario Kart – it didn’t matter! He was a leader on the pitch and spoke with his play, not so much his words.

"Fabricio and Van Dijk are the perfect partnership to me.”

Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini in action against Manchester City, 2011 (Image credit: Alamy)

LB: Erik Pieters

“One of my best friends in football. We played from the Dutch under-15s all the way up to my senior debut. It’s a special connection and those are special memories.”

RW: Arjen Robben

“I’ve never seen a performance like his against Spain in the 2014 World Cup. He was capable of winning games alone. I remember a shooting session where it was him, Robin van Persie and Rafael van der Vaart. After, I walked away thinking, ‘I’ve still got a long way to go to reach that level!’ They made you feel like an amateur goalkeeper.”

Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in April 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

CM: Cheick Tiote

“In training, he would kick his best mates, especially Papiss Cisse, as hard as he could! Cheicky was capable of giving me a backpass from the halfway line on my chest, so he always kept me on my toes!

"He was one of my favourite team-mates. Sadly he passed away, but what a warrior, and what an example for the young players coming through.”

CM: Wesley Sneijder

“A proper leader on and off the pitch, and the creator. One of the best two-footed players I’ve ever seen. He was a magician, like a maestro in the middle. Yohan Cabaye is on the bench and he was similar – a playmaker. You could give them the ball and, no matter the situation, they’d deliver something.”

Wesley Sneijder at the FIFA 2010 World Cup where the Netherlands reached the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

LW: Hatem Ben Arfa

“Hatem was so unpredictable and that made him special. Defenders didn’t know what he was going to do. Hatem gave me both the biggest headaches and the biggest joys. His potential was amazing, as he showed with that solo goal he scored against Bolton.”

AM: Emi Buendia

“Again, he had the Argentine mentality. Emi gave 120 per cent at Norwich and had the class to win a game – able to work his magic and make a killer pass.

"He’d set the tone with and without the ball, and create goals for everyone.”

CF: Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Aston Villa, 2013 (Image credit: Alamy)

“Robin probably had the hardest shot I’ve faced. He’s up there with the best strikers ever and is a legend. He could create that magic out of nowhere and scored massive, important goals.”

The Gaffer: Louis van Gaal

Louis van Gaal

“Louis gave me that boyhood dream of playing at the World Cup. Tactically, he’s probably the best manager I’ve had in my career. He was able to form a plan and tell the team what would happen before the game.”