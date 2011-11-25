Marseille unsettled ahead of PSG showdown

Olympique Marseille defender Jeremy Morel was rested for Wednesday's Champions League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus because of a foot problem but could return for the big clash at home to leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Injured Rod Fanni (pictured) misses out, however, while Andre-Pierre Gignac has been told to train with the reserves until Tuesday after a spat with coach Didier Deschamps.

PSG, whose sporting director Leonardo has again been forced to confirm Antoine Kombouare is staying as coach amid speculation that the leaders want a bigger name, have no new injury concerns for the game.

Media speculation that PSG are the front-runners to sign former England captain David Beckham also refuses to go away.

Lille midfielder Idrissa Gueye broke his hand in Tuesday's Champions League win at CSKA Moscow and is set to miss Saturday's home clash with Stade Brest. Benoit Pedretti is a doubt and Marko Basa is still out.

Girondins Bordeaux's in-form forward Yoan Gouffran says his struggling team-mates need to "empty their heads" to start climbing up the table from 18th place with a win at home to Caen on Saturday.

"We've entered into a downward spiral which is difficult to get out of," the Frenchman, happy to be up front rather than on the wing as in previous seasons, told L'Equipe. "Everyone gets scared about trying things."

Fifth-placed Olympique Lyon visit Auxerre on Sunday desperate to end a poor run of form which has hit their ambitions at home and abroad.

"There will be more pressure," playmaker Yoann Gourcuff told OLTV. "It's important to go to Auxerre with the determination to get a result. We need to rediscover our solidity so we don't concede chances."

Auxerre midfielder Edouard Cisse misses the game with a thigh problem.