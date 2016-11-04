Marseille's wait for first win under Garcia continues

Marseille's wait for their first Ligue 1 win under Rudi Garcia continues after they were beaten 3-1 by Montpellier in Friday's encounter at the Stade de la Mosson.

Garcia led OM to scoreless draws versus Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux in his first two league games in charge, but had yet to deliver three points.

Ryad Boudebouz handed Montpellier the lead after just four minutes before doubling his tally in the 36th minute after some good work from Souleymane Camara.

An unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Laurent Pionnier after an attempt from Florian Thauvin saw Marseille get back into it early in the second half, but it would eventually not be enough as Steve Mounie restored Montpellier's two-goal lead in the 57th minute to deliver the win.

Montpellier climb to 12th place in the table following their win, level on points with 10th-placed Marseille.