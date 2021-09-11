Martin Boyle delighted to continue fine form for Hibernian this season

Hibernian talisman Martin Boyle is delighted that he has managed to carry last season’s form into this term.

The winger enjoyed arguably the best campaign of his career as he chipped in with 15 goals and several assists to help Hibs finish third in the Premiership.

The Australia international has started this one off in similarly purposeful fashion by notching eight goals already for club and country, including in each of his team’s first four league games.

Boyle, who received the August player of the month award ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Tynecastle, is thrilled that he’s managed to maintain his consistency.

He said: “For me, it was important to carry on from last season, pitching in with a number of goals and assists.

“To come back for pre-season and pick up where I left off is what I was aiming to do and thankfully I’ve managed to do that. I’m in good form and in a good place so hopefully I can keep that going.”

Hibs manager Jack Ross has several injury issues to contend with ahead of Sunday’s derby but Boyle is not one of them.

Supporters were concerned when Boyle sat out of Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Vietnam on Tuesday after leaving the field early with a hamstring strain during last Thursday’s win over China.

However, he insists he will be fine to face Hearts.

Boyle said: “I trained on Friday. It was just precautionary that I missed the game (on Tuesday). It’s better missing one game than multiple games so it was just precautionary.”

Hibs and Hearts started the weekend joint top of the table and both Edinburgh sides know a victory would take them clear of the other at the summit.

Boyle said: “It doesn’t come any bigger than this. We’re both at the top of the table which hasn’t happened for a while so it spices the game up even more.

“It’s fantastic for the city. I think everybody’s looking forward to the occasion. The fans will be coming out in their numbers so it will be pretty lively. Hopefully the game doesn’t disappoint.”