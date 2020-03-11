Martin Dubravka confident Newcastle are in safe hands despite his injury lay-off

Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka has backed Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot to hold the fort while he recovers from a knee injury.

The 31-year-old has been ruled out until at least the end of March, meaning he is likely to miss several Premier League games and the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City, as well as Slovakia’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against the Republic of Ireland.

However, he is confident his deputies at St James’ Park will not let the Magpies down as they prepare for Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United.

Dubravka, who was hurt during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton, his 79th consecutive Premier League appearance, told the club’s official website: “I was trying to be ready for every game, even if I had small injuries before with my back or with whatever. The people who know me know I want to play every time, even if I’m not 100 per cent.

“Obviously this is bigger than that, so I can’t play this game, but I’m quite confident that my team mates, whether it’s Karl or Rob, will definitely play very well. Now I’m going to support them from the stands.

“They show it on the pitch – Karl has shown it in the cup games – so I’m definitely confident and comfortable with whichever of the keepers will be in goal. I’m going to support them because they provide fantastic support for me as well.

“It means a lot because even Karl came to me the next day and asked how it was. You don’t have that connection always and I’ve said many times I’m very grateful for that.

Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka was hurt in a challenge by Southampton’s Danny Ings (Nigel French/PA)

“Obviously this is a chance for them now, but it’s good because we are still not safe and I’m quite sure that they will show their ability and show their levels.”

Dubravka, who kept his ninth clean sheet of the season at St Mary’s, played on following a second-half challenge by Saints striker Danny Ings, but was seen boarding the team bus afterwards on crutches.

Newcastle had hoped the damage was superficial, but revealed the full extent on Wednesday.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s Premier League win at Southampton.

#NUFC can confirm that goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka suffered a knee injury in Saturday's Premier League win at Southampton. 👇

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 11, 2020

“The Slovakia international was hurt just before the hour mark at St Mary’s but played on, keeping his ninth clean sheet of the season as Steve Bruce’s side gained three valuable points.

“He was then assessed on Monday and has now been ruled out for at least the rest of this month.”

The news came as a blow to Dubravka, who has become a fans’ favourite on Tyneside since making his debut in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in February 2018, but he is already looking to the future.

Karl Darlow is set to deputise for the injured Martin Dubravka (Tim Goode/PA).

He said: “Obviously I’m not happy, but that’s part of football. Sometimes you get injured and you can’t do much. I’m trying to stay positive and calm, and trying to get ready as soon as possible, but hopefully I can be back soon.”

Darlow, who has made five appearances in cup competitions this season, is likely to get the nod in the Slovakian’s place having not made a league appearance in more than a year.

Republic of Ireland international Elliot’s last senior game was in December 2017.