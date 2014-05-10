Martin expects Norwich to make changes

The Norfolk club require a mathematical miracle – a 17-goal swing – in beating Arsenal in the final day of the campaign on Sunday as well as West Brom to suffer a heavy home defeat against Stoke City in order to stay up.

Martin has offered no excuses for the side's slump back into the Championship and thinks wholesale changes are needed to address a return of just eight wins from 37 league games, while Chris Hughton's long-term successor also needs resolving.

"There needs to be changes," said the defender, who was part of the side that clinched promotion to the top flight in 2010-11.

"We've lost too many games this season and that becomes almost a culture and that needs to change.

"In my opinion, it's a massive summer for the football club, because whatever happens there will have to be a decision made on the manager and then the recruitment of players.

"We need to go back to the Championship and then bounce back to where we belong. I believe we belong in the Premier League as a football club.

"You have a choice as a player to either wallow in self-pity and feel sorry for yourself, or you have a choice to say ‘right, this has happened’ and you learn from it and grow from it."