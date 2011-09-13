Martin pens new deal with Sochaux

The young playmaker, who was linked with Arsenal during the summer, has been rewarded with improved terms and a 12-month extension to his previous deal.

Although the deal technically ties him down for another four years, Martin has confirmed that the club’s board has agreed to let him move at the end of the current campaign.

“The officials made a promise. Indeed, an agreement to let me leave. I will remain at Sochaux until the end to the season.” Martin told L’Equipe.

The Ligue 1 side is also trying to reach a resolution with wantaway duo Kevin Anin and Modibo Maiga.

Both players refused to play in August in an attempt to force through moves, with Anin being courted by Arsene Wenger’s Gunners and Maiga being the subject of a £7 million bid from Newcastle United.

Sochaux Chairman Alexandre Lacombe has praised Martin for his loyalty but admitted he is unsure how much longer the disillusioned pair will be at the club.

“We are very happy. Marvin showed his exemplarity, and it is the kind of player we want to keep,"

“Anin and Maiga? I tried but I didn't get any news." He explained.

