Martinez: Late Bournemouth equaliser a huge blow

Roberto Martinez was unable to hide his disappointment after Everton had to settle for a 3-3 draw at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

An incredible finale to the game saw Bournemouth score two goals in the final 10 minutes of normal time to level at 2-2.

Ross Barkley then appeared to have fired Everton to victory when he netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but Junior Stanislas popped up to score his second in the 98th minute to salvage a point, much to the frustration of Martinez.

"Our first-half performance was very good. We were in control, dominant and scored two goals. But in the second half we lost control," the Everton manager told BBC Sport.

"We lacked that instinct to put the game to bed. With a two-goal lead you feel very comfortable. After the equaliser we showed good character to score a third.

"But it was a massive, massive blow to concede so late in the game, and it's a feeling of dropping two points.

"As a team we just had to control the final moments and we should have expected Bournemouth to put balls into the box. The third goal should have been enough for us to win the match.

"You can imagine, the dressing room is a place of real disappointment, which is something we now have to get over."