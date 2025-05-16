Who are the commentators and pundits on TNT Sports this weekend?

Premier League fans will be able to watch Everton take on Southampton at Saturday lunchtime in TNT Sports live offering this weekend.

For Everton, the final home game of the season is not just that, it's the final time a Premier League game will be played at Goodison Park.

The Toffees game with Southampton has little riding on it, but emotions are set to be high as they bid farewell to the iconic Gwladys Street end.

Everton vs Southampton

Ally McCoist will be in the gantry at Goodison Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Darren Fletcher will be the main commentator on Everton vs Southampton on Saturday.

TNT Sports' top commentator will be joined on the emotional occasion by Ally McCoist after he was afforded a rare midweek off with no European commitments.

Who are the TNT Sports pundits for Everton vs Southampton?

Duncan Ferguson (Image credit: PA)

The studio team at Goodison Park will be headed up by presenter Lynsey Hipgrave, with reporting from Jules Breach as coverage begins at 11.00am.

A bumper punditry team will see Everton legends Duncan Ferguson and Phil Jagielka joined by current Everton star James Tarkowski, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Rio Ferdinand, who is a regular of TNT Sports coverage, will also be part of the team.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ferguson has been interim manager of Everton twice, once in 2019 and again in 2022. Jagielka played 322 times for Everton and scored an iconic goal against Liverpool to level a Merseyside derby in 2014.

Tarkowski is currently sidelined but his late leveller in February's 2-2 thriller with Liverpool will forever be one of the favourite memories of Goodison Park for Everton fans.