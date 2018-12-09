Martinez named MLS Cup MVP

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez became just the fifth player to win the MLS Cup and regular-season MVPs in the same season.

Martinez, 25, opened the scoring before assisting Franco Escobar as Atlanta were crowned MLS Cup champions after a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers.

The Venezuelan has enjoyed a record-breaking season, scoring 35 goals, and his performance on Saturday saw him named the MLS Cup MVP.

Martinez joined Tony Meola (2000), Carlos Ruiz (2002), Guillermo Barros Schelotto (2008) and Robbie Keane (2014) to add that award to the MLS MVP prize.

5 - The 5 players to win the regular season and MVP awards in the same season:2000 Tony Meola (Kansas City Wizards)2002 Carlos Ruiz (LA Galaxy)2008 Guillermo Barros Schelotto (Columbus Crew)2014 Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy)2018 Josef Martínez (Atlanta United)Storybook. December 9, 2018