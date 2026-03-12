Why pressure already beginning to mount on ex-Chelsea and Liverpool star Raheem Sterling at Feyenoord

Some signings really do come out of nowhere. Raheem Sterling to Feyenoord - who saw that one coming? Certainly not the majority of Feyenoord fans.

A mixture of euphoria and surprise met the announcement on the club’s social media channels, especially considering up to seven clubs had apparently been keen to secure the services of the player capped 80 times by England.

This continued at De Kuip Stadion when nearly 50,000 supporter saw the all-time English assist provider in the Champions League come off the bench to make his debut at the end of February.

Raheem Sterling's Feyenoord spell is no walk in the park

Before the cheers at his every touch, there was a mixture of eye-rubbing and the type of noise you’d normally associate with a goal when head coach Robin van Persie called him up from the bench.

Fans in the Premier League may have already written the 31-year-old off after he was left in the Chelsea bomb squad but across the North Sea, Sterling is still very much a star attraction. On paper it's arguably one of the biggest signings in Feyenoord and the Eredivisie’s history.

Instant Scrutiny

Don't go to the Netherlands if you want to be given an easy ride by the media. The national press went in with a proverbial two-footer in response to Sterling's peripheral, early introductions.

Across two substitute appearances and one start, in which he accumulated 63 minutes on the pitch, Sterling’s main contribution was an intelligent back-heel pre-assist in the draw against relegation fodder NAC Breda.

It’s fair to say the instant impact fans had hoped for has not been forthcoming.

As rightly pointed out by Van Persie, who labelled media criticism 'totally out of order', Sterling had not kicked a ball, competitively, for six months. The online vitriol was predictable, over the top and frankly no different to when he was at the peak of his game. The reaction even brought former teammate Jack Grealish to the comments section, where he launched a defence.

Make no mistake about it, though, the clock is ticking for Sterling to get up to speed.

If his decision-making on the pitch has grown laboured in recent times, his choice to head to the Eredivisie needs justifying, too.

Rekindling the old flame that made him one of the best wide-forwards around, several more years at the top could yet await him.

Fail to do so, though, and he will have accelerated the decline many have already judged to have arrived - the sharpness in body and mind departed, the cosy train heading towards gradual retirement arriving at the platform.

A Good Tactical Fit

The beneficial thing for Sterling is that the move ticks two key boxes - regular football and a chance to excel in his favoured position.

At present, Feyenoord play in a 4-3-3 and there is a gaping hole on the left of the front three. Multiple players have been tried there this season - Slovakian youngster Leo Sauer after a positive loan last year, summer signing from Porto, Gonçalo Borges and academy product Aymen Sliti.

All have failed to consistently impress. Recently, van Persie has even preferred left-back Jordan Bos on that side. There is a real opportunity for Sterling to find form in his most comfortable part of the pitch, if he can grasp it.

Rediscovering His Goalscoring Instinct

Feyenoord are the third-highest scorers and have the division's top marksman, Ayase Ueda, up front. Linking up with the Japanese international, against defences far weaker than he has faced in England, should hypothetically give Sterling the chance to feel the elation of scoring goals again and the satisfaction in assisting them.

One of the greatest disappointments for Feyenoord this season has been Sam Steijn. The Eredivisie Player of the Season in 2024/25 was signed to inspire his boyhood club to a title challenge and was even given the captain’s armband on arrival.

One reason for this is Van Persie does not tend to play with an obvious No. 10. However, tinkering with his formation to play Sterling in that role - giving him the chance to get to closer to Ueda and run-in behind - could also unleash him and help find the misplaced rhythm and confidence that is so vital for forwards.

With only one goal since the start of 2024, there’s a further argument that being under the tutelage of Van Persie, undoubtedly an all-time Premier League goalscoring great, will also be highly useful in this regard.

In a sign of how important Sterling is viewed by his new coach, training was even moved over the border into Belgium for a week so that Sterling could start working with his new teammates straight away while awaiting a work permit.

The Henderson Playbook

As odd as it may sound considering the early criticism, it will do Sterling good to play away from the intense Premier League glare. There was always going to be initial scrutiny due to the surprise nature of the move but that will naturally recede as the news cycle evolves.

Perhaps Sterling is taking a leaf out of the book of another old teammate - Jordan Henderson. The former Liverpool captain spent a year-and-a-half at Ajax after realising his mistake in leaving for Saudi Arabia, a move which ultimately cost him his Euro 2024 place.

Out of the domestic spotlight, he somewhat unassumingly went on to play a key role in Amsterdam, leading by example, and almost captaining the side to the Eredivisie title. Now back in the Premier League with Brentford, he is looking likely to be in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad in a summer when he turns 36.

Although not an inherently vocal footballer, Sterling can lead by example on the training pitch. If he deems the Feyenoord move a platform for something bigger back home, demonstrating that he's been able to add a leadership string to his bow can only help.

There is also the chance for Sterling to prove his worth by making a tangible impact for a team that continues to struggle, to the extent that Van Persie’s job is still under review.

There have been calls for his removal for several months and questions as to why someone with so little previous managerial experience was given such a big job, despite legendary status at the club. The defensive leaks, midfield imbalance and reliance on Ueda have all persisted.

Sitting 19 points behind leaders PSV during a season in which they were meant to be exploiting the huge summer player turnover in Eindhoven, league title hopes are long gone.

After failing to get through Champions League qualifying, Feyenoord even failed to make it into the Europa League play-offs, finishing 29th out of 36 teams. The Dutch Cup run also ended at the first hurdle, beaten at home by Heerenveen - Van Persie's former employers.

The latter result came over a period of 12 matches in all competitions where Feyenoord were defeated 8 times and won just twice. More games have already been lost in the league compared to last season, with a quarter of the campaign still to go.

That Feyenoord are somehow still second and in the automatic Champions League places is more to do with Ajax being even more inconsistent.

A huge responsibility now falls on Sterling’s shoulders to get them over the line into a competition that brings vital revenue.

For the majority of his time in England, Sterling had others to help carry the burden. Is this a new pressure he can thrive under? Much of this will be familiar to him - going up against low-block defences, playing in a 4-3-3 with the lion's share of the ball.

However, arriving halfway through a season having had little impact for months and being expected to almost single-handedly inspire a revival is a challenge as well as an opportunity.

This isn’t a case of a player being given a nice short-term move to get his career back on track. Fans are expectant and their patience has a sell-by date. They don’t see their club as a retirement home for superstars. There is an underlying pressure on Sterling to deliver. In a totally new environment, perhaps it’s exactly what he needs.

Whether his time at Feyenoord is just until the end of the season or beyond, it’s no exaggeration to suggest that the next few months could define the rest of Sterling’s career. He has been brave in stepping out of his comfort zone. Now he needs to make it work.

Whatever happens, “Raheem Sterling needs Feyenoord” is a phrase few expected to ever be writing.