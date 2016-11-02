Martinez plans to call up Kompany

Vincent Kompany will be called up to the Belgium squad for this month's set of internationals despite the Manchester City captain's fitness problems, Roberto Martinez has said.

A groin strain sustained in September kept Kompany on the sidelines until the Premier League meeting with Everton last month and the centre-back also featured against Southampton and in the League Cup tie Manchester United,

However, he was left on the bench versus West Brom and for the 3-1 Champions League win over Barcelona on Wednesday after being brought off at Old Trafford due to fatigue.

Despite that the 30-year-old is in the plans of Belgium coach Martinez for the friendly with Netherlands and the World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

He told La Derniere Heure: "I can count on Kompany. But he won't play 90 minutes twice.

"What is important with Vincent, is that once again he becomes fully fit. I think it is very important that the medical staff at Manchester City give clear instructions to Vincent, and in return he tells them how he feels.

"Things are going in the right direction. When I see the intensity of the half he played in the Manchester derby, this shows his return is a slow process.

"It is clear that Vincent will not play twice 90 minutes with us but I plan on picking him."