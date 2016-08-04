Mascherano happy Barca are still counting on him

After an off-season clouded in uncertainty, Javier Mascherano is delighted to still be a Barcelona player.

Mascherano was at the centre of reported interest from Italian champions Juventus, despite two years left to run on his contract at Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old eventually signed a new and improved three-year deal in July, much to his delight.

Speaking after Barca's 4-2 win over Leicester City in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, Mascherano said: "I won't lie, there were some issues, though some of it was an exaggeration, but overall I am happy the club still is counting on me.

"It is always important when you end a season, and even more so at my age, that you ask if you are helping the club and if the club is helping you.

"Above all, I want to thank the club - I am delighted that they are happy with me and that they believe I can still contribute."

Back in action after an extended holiday following Argentina's run to the Copa America Centenario final in June, Mascherano played the entire second half against Premier League champions Leicester in Solna, Stockholm.