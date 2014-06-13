Mascherano hints at River Plate return

The Argentinian agreed a contract extension with the Camp Nou club on Saturday, keeping him in Barcelona until at least 2018.

But Mascherano has now hinted that he will seek a return to his homeland at the end of that new deal.

"I'm happy to have renewed with the club," he is quoted as saying by Sport.es. "I'll play there the next four years.

"After (that), I retire in River."

The 29-year-old, who forms part of Argentina's FIFA World Cup squad, began his professional career at River Plate before moving to Corinthians in 2005.

Stints at West Ham and Liverpool followed, and he has enjoyed great success since signing for Barca in 2010, winning the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey.