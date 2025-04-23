Lionel Messi wants iconic Real Madrid star to sign for Inter Miami: report

Lionel Messi wants Inter Miami to sign one of Real Madrid's most iconic players.

Messi, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time, is still plying his trade at the age of 37, having already enjoyed two seasons in the MLS.

Joined by ex-Barcelona stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in recent years, the Argentine legend now wants David Beckham to sanction a deal to bring a former Tottenham cult hero to the club.

It's been an enjoyable spell in the US for Messi so far, if you can look past the constant clips of fans from around the world trying to get their five minutes of fame with him.

Having won the League's Cup in 2023 and then the Supporters' Shield in 2024, more silverware could be on the way should they sanction a deal for the 39-year-old at Messi's request.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 05: Luka Modric of Real Madrid controls the ball during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 05, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi wants Inter Miami to sign Luka Modric (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is soon-to-be out-of-contract star Luka Modric that Messi wants according to Fichajes, with the former Barca forward said to have made a special request to help conjure up a deal later this year.

Modric will see his current deal in Spain end in June, but he has made it abundantly clear he wants to end his career with Carlo Ancelotti's side and sign yet another extension.

Owner Beckham is said to have given the move a green light and it is believed talks will begin during the summer months over a proposed transfer.

Miami see Modric as another 'sporting coup' and the Croatian would be another tidy addition to help further enhance the professional game in the USA. Further claims insist a deal 'isn't finalised', but confidence is beginning to grow over the matter.

“I don’t think about that now, but I have already said that I would like to retire at Real Madrid because it would be a dream for me, but let’s see what happens,” Modric told Telefoot recently, when asked about his football desires.

In FourFourTwo's view, Modric would be silly not to listen to Inter Miami's offer, especially given the relaxed ambience in the MLS. Florida also isn't a bad place to live all things considered...

