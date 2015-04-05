Mason: Homegrown players can make impact

Young English players have found opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League, with the path to senior football blocked by the influx of foreign recruits.

Football Association (FA) chairman Greg Dyke is determined to find a solution to the problem and has suggested a quota to boost the number of homegrown players.

Mason, who has starred for Tottenham alongside fellow youngster Harry Kane this season, said it is not a question of talent for English youngsters but a matter of clubs providing the necessary pathways into senior teams.

"You look at the Germans and the Spanish, they are not better than us technically," said the 23-year-old, who made his England debut during the international break.

"It is just they get given the opportunity younger in their league, so then they get the opportunity to come and play [here] in the Premier League.

"It is important to bring young players through if they are good enough.

"You see what England U21s are doing now, they are unbelievable. Hopefully that will continue and many more players will make the cut in the Premier League.

"I understand there is a lot of pressure on managers to get instant results, but English players know the league, and for them to be given the opportunity and the time as well, there is plenty of talent out there.

"Maybe some English players don't get the time. They get a couple of opportunities and if they don't perform, then that is it. The next one comes in or they bring someone in from abroad.

"They tend to give them [signings from overseas] a lot more time to settle in, but if English players can start coming through then it will benefit our national team."

Tottenham travel to lowly Burnley in Premier League action on Sunday.