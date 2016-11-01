Mata feels important under Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata insists there has been no issue with manager Jose Mourinho, adding he feels important at Old Trafford.

Many expected Mata to leave when Mourinho was appointed in May, after he was sold to United by the then-Chelsea boss in 2014.

But Mata - made captain for United's goalless draw against Burnley last week - has been a key contributor for Mourinho this season, scoring three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

"I do feel an important part of this team, I really do," said Mata.

"I can say I am enjoying my football right now. Since I came to Manchester United we had ups and downs but I always felt an important player under any manager, and I feel important now.

"Too many things were said, too many stories were created as well – lies.

"When the manager came in, I was always thinking the same as I have always thought: 'I am going to give my best, and I believe in myself and I think this can work out.'

"You know, I am happy with the football I am producing now, and that's the most important thing."

Mata added: "My relationship with the manager? Normal. It's normal. I have said this before and I will say it again – it is a professional relationship. That is it.

"That is why where there were so many things said about what is going to happen when the new manager arrived, in my mind I had it clear.

"Obviously it is difficult to control all the other things that are said. And obviously some people believe it.

"But the truth is that nothing happened. I came here to play for Manchester United, as one more of the players in the squad and that is it. I started training from the first day I arrived to get fit and be ready, and that is the case now.

"I have played a lot of games and enjoyed my football and that's it."