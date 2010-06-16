Mata open to England switch

A move away from Valencia remains a distinct possibility after the World Cup, and Mata has revealed his admiration for England’s elite, reserving particular words of his admiration for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

The financial situation at Mestalla remains precarious despite the sale of David Villa to Barcelona, and the club may be forced to flog other prized assets including David Silva and Mata himself.

“I don’t know if I’ll be sold, it depends on the economic situation of the club, which right now isn’t so good. In the summer we have to raise a lot of money, and there is a possibility that they may have to sell players,” he says in an exclusive interview at FourFourTwo.com.

The 22-year-old has impressed at club level since joining Valencia from Real Madrid Castilla, establishing himself as one of La Liga’s most exciting prosects.

Notorious for his pace and prowess in front of goal, the left sided midfielder has hit 25 goals for the Spanish outfit in his 96 league appearances, continuing this kind of form at international level following his call-up to the national side last year.

And Mata has revealed that a switch to England - and in particular the Emirates Stadium or Anfield - would be tempting should the Spanish club feel obliged to sell their starlet.

“In Spain they show many Premier League games on TV and it is an inspirational league. Maybe I would like to play in the Premier League. At the moment I’m here, I love living in Valencia and playing in the Spanish league, but in England the league is also top class and there are many big teams. Who knows?” he said.

“I admire Arsenal and the philosophy that the young players have. Liverpool, with their Spanish players - they also have an incredible squad. And Manchester United and Chelsea are teams that are very big, like Real Madrid and Barcelona, with money and incredible players.”

