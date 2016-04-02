Match-winner Olsson delighted by tenacious Norwich

Martin Olsson hailed the fighting spirit of his Norwich City team-mates after a late goal from the Swede handed the Canaries a precious 3-2 win over Premier League relegation rivals Newcastle United on Saturday.

A second-half brace from Newcastle substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic cancelled out strikes from Timm Klose and Dieumerci Mbokani, only for Olsson to drill home deep into stoppage time and hand his side a potentially decisive win that leaves Norwich four points clear of the relegation zone.

After securing back-to-back wins, Norwich travel to Crystal Palace knowing that a win at Selhurst Park will move them level on points with Alan Pardew's men as they look to pull further away from the relegation mire.

And seeing his side pinned back twice by the visitors, Olsson was pleased by his team's refusal to give in during an action-packed game at Carrow Road.

He told BBC Sport: "Newcastle are a strong team so we had to work for it but we kept saying to keep going.

"We knew it wasn't over and we could create another chance."

The dramatic strike was Olsson's first Premier League goal of the season, but the 27-year-old insists survival will be the result of Norwich working as a team.

"It was a great goal and a good feeling," he added.

"We take one game at a time. We're going to work as a team that's the only way we can stay up. That's what we've been doing in the last two games."