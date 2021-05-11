Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen miss out for Chelsea against Arsenal

Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

Midfielder Kovacic remains sidelined with a hamstring issue and defender Christensen has a leg tendon concern, with both out of the Stamford Bridge meeting.

The pair will also face a race against time to be ready for Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted he has some injury concerns ahead of the game.

Granit Xhaka may be in contention after a muscle injury which ruled him out of Sunday’s defeat of West Brom.

However, the boss admitted that David Luiz continues to struggle with a hamstring) injury and will not feature against his former team.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Caballero, Zouma, Mendy, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Palmieri, Gilmour, Anjorin.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Chambers, Gabriel, Mari, Holding, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Pepe, Aubameyang, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah, Balogun.