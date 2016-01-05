Materazzi: Benitez always makes same mistakes

Marco Materazzi says Real Madrid's decision to fire Rafael Benitez did not come as a surprise to him as he feels his former coach always makes the same mistakes.

The Spaniard was dismissed on Monday, just eight months after being appointed as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.

Ex-Italy international Materazzi has endured a difficult relationship with Benitez since their brief time together at Inter in 2010 and he believes the 55-year-old's poor man-management has cost him once more at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I had already predicted Benitez's exit. I was only wrong by a few days," Materazzi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"You can be the best in the world, but you don't go far if you don't have a connection with the players. You cannot succeed if you cannot bond with those who have stronger personalities. They are the ones who have to help you out on the pitch. Madrid are a difficult club and it is not enough to have the president's backing.

"Benitez will never change. He always encounters the same problems. Instead of creating a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, he tried to become close with Gareth Bale.

"It's the same story all over again. On his first day at Inter, he talked to Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso and Ivan Cordoba, but completely ignored Cristian Chivu..."

Madrid named Zinedine Zidane, who has spent this season coaching the club's Castilla reserve team in Segunda B, as Benitez's replacement and Materazzi feels the Frenchman's appointment was only logical.

"Madrid had to appoint Zidane or bring back Carlo Ancelotti. There was no other way," he added.

"There is some logic behind the appointment of Zidane. He has a strong personality and has already worked with several players before.

"But it will not be a walk in the park for him. Even former greats like him will be judged after just two or three games.

"I wish him all the best, though."