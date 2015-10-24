Matic can have no complaints - Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic felt Nemanja Matic could have "no complaints" following his red card at Upton Park on Saturday.

The high-flying Hammers edged out Chelsea 2-1 on a controversial afternoon with Matic collecting two yellow cards before the break and Jose Mourinho then seeing red for an incident with the match officials in the tunnel at half-time.

Gary Cahill cancelled out Mauro Zarate's opener 11 minutes into the second half but Andy Carroll had the final say with a looping header which condemned the defending Premier League champions to their fifth defeat in 10 games.

Chelsea's misery was compounded as they felt Cesc Fabregas should have scored only to see his effort, rightly, ruled out for offside. Bilic claimed not to have seen that incident but he thought referee Jon Moss was spot on with the Matic decision.

He told Sky Sports News: "I would like to give my opinion but, for the disallowed goal, I did not see it. As for the sending-off there's no complaints for two bookings for Nemanja.

"Of course Chelsea are going to have a view of the situation and they will demand answers - that's their right."

The win was just West Ham's second in five home games this season and Bilic was pleased to have given the fans something to cheer.

"You want to make your crowd happy," he added. "And for me, if I have to choose, it's better to win at home."