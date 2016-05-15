Matic happy for Leicester, vows Chelsea will bounce back

Forming a guard of honour for new Premier League champions Leicester City will motivate Chelsea to work harder to recapture their crown, according to Nemanja Matic.

Chelsea mounted an unexpectedly poor defence of their title this season, costing Jose Mourinho his job as manager, and they are set for a mid-table finish following Leicester's improbable championship triumph.

Out of respect for the new champions, Chelsea will form a guard of honour for the Leicester players as they take to the field at Stamford Bridge, but Matic hopes it will serve to inspire his team-mates in 2016-17.

"I am happy for Leicester. They deserve to be champions. I know how they feel because last year it was us," the Serbian told the Daily Mail.

"Of course, our tribute will make us more motivated to win the title again. We will do our best to do it.

"We didn't win this year but I am sure next season is going to be better. Chelsea are used to always being in the top four, so I am sure will do well."

The match is also Guus Hiddink's last in charge of Chelsea as his second spell as caretaker comes to an end.

Antonio Conte will leave his role as Italy coach to take over when his team's involvement in Euro 2016 comes to an end.