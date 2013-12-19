Matuidi: Cavani on par with Ibrahimovic

Cavani was the main man on Wednesday as PSG avoided a slip up against Saint-Etienne with a 2-1 win in the Coupe de la Ligue round-of-16.

PSG were without the suspended Ibrahimovic but Cavani opened the scoring and got the winner in extra time as the hosts progressed to the quarter-finals.

"Cavani is someone who knows where the goal is," Matuidi said.

"He is also someone who defends, who attacks of course, but defends, and works hard.

"This is a great striker, world class, like Zlatan and we are fortunate to have both players.

"I think all the French clubs would be pleased to have strikers like that."

PSG last lifted the Coupe de la Ligue in 2008 and are currently two points clear on top of Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne head coach Christophe Galtier was extremely frustrated with the result after losing in the 117th minute.

"It's infuriating for my players who gave their all, with a lot of energy, a lot of concentration," Galtier said.

"Unfortunately, we are cruelly punished by this damn second goal because after a penalty shootout, anything can happen.

"We wanted make a point for our fans and this Christmas gift could have been something good."