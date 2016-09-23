Matuidi has 'no regrets' over PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi insists he has no regrets over staying with the French champions in the recent transfer window.

The France international, 29, was linked with moves to the likes of Juventus and Manchester United, having spent five years as a key player at Parc des Princes.

Matuidi ultimately stayed with PSG, though, in a development he stresses he is very happy with despite saying earlier this month that he wanted to join Juve at the time.

"Yes, very happy [to have stayed]," he told Le Parisien.

"I am very happy and I think it shows on the field. I take pleasure [from being here] and I have no regrets today.

"That belongs to the past, it's behind me. I'm focused and completely with PSG."

Matuidi played all seven games for France as they finished runners-up at Euro 2016 and he thinks time has helped him to realise how much Didier Deschamps' side achieved, despite their heart-breaking extra-time loss to Portugal in the final.

He said: "For the first few days after the final it was very difficult, but I was aware that we had made a beautiful competition. I was sad but proud.

"There was excitement around Les Bleus during the Euro. My family and friends were behind me to help me pass through the time [after the final] and realise that it's not nothing that we did.

"In people's eyes, in their words, in their passion, I saw the pride and it helped me to move forward. I had the time to come down, enjoy my family and get back to work."