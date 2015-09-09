Matuidi is PSG's star man, says Schneiderlin

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes his France team-mate Blaise Matuidi is Paris Saint-Germain's key man this campaign irrespective of the presence of stars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Angel di Maria.

The holding midfielder has been in sublime form for PSG in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 season and Schneiderlin his nothing but praise for his compatriot.

"Matuidi is such a good player. He is maybe not the biggest name in the PSG team but, in my view, he is the most important player for them," Schneiderlin was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

"I am not so much impressed or surprised by his performances, because I know him well and know what he is capable of.

"Having played against him in pre-season, I can tell you that when you come up against a midfielder like that, it is very difficult for the opposition.

"And he is now scoring goals as well, which completes his game."

Matuidi has netted two goals in four Ligue 1 appearances so far this term, while setting up two more.