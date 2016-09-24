Matuidi: This season toughest for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi believes his team face their toughest challenge yet in Ligue 1 after another defeat.

Unai Emery's men suffered a 2-0 loss to Toulouse on Friday as their average start to life under the Spaniard continued.

Serge Aurier was sent off for PSG just after half-time, picking up his second yellow card and giving away a penalty.

Yann Bodiger struck from the spot and Jimmy Durmaz sealed the win for Toulouse, who moved above PSG and into second.

PSG have won four consecutive league titles, but Matuidi acknowledged the size of the challenge ahead of them this season.

"Bravo to Toulouse, they played how they had to to beat us. We played well in the first half," he told Canal+ Sport.

"The turning point of the game was the penalty and the sending off. With 10 men, it was more difficult.

"We're going to keep working. It's long, 38 games. This evening it wasn't a great Paris on show. The red card and the penalty contributed greatly to that.

"Each season it's tough. This year even more so than previously. We mustn't worry, and just get back to work."