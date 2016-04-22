Matuidi talks up 'exceptional' PSG record

Blaise Matuidi believes Paris Saint-Germain's domestic dominance means their season should be viewed as a success.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title with a remarkable eight matches to spare when they thrashed Troyes 9-0 last month.

They face Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue final on Saturday and will take on Marseille in defence of the Coupe de France and the historic domestic treble they achieved last term.

But Laurent Blanc's team have come in for criticism after bowing out of the Champions League against Manchester City – their fourth consecutive quarter-final exit.

France midfielder Matuidi missed the decisive second leg at the Etihad Stadium through suspension and, speaking at a pre-match news conference for this weekend's showpiece at the Stade de France, he tried to put the scale of PSG's achievements into context.

"Winning four titles in one season [also including the French Super Cup] is quite exceptional," Matuidi said. "If we repeat this performance it will be amazing.

"Do not throw everything away because of the elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"If we can win the last two titles to take, that will make it a great season because in the championship [Ligue 1] it was something big. What we did is not commonplace."

Matuidi expects Frederic Antonetti's Lille to provide a stern challenge but hopes PSG's big-game pedigree will see them through.

"Lille are playing full of confidence and are scoring goals," he said. "They have recovered well in the championship .

"It will be a good game, I think, facing a very tough opponent. It's never easy to play Lille.

"At PSG, we are accustomed to winning this kind of match and we will try to continue in this direction."

Matuidi added: "When I see this trophy, I want to take it in my arms. I came to Paris with a thirst for title and we have won a lot since 2011. You never get tired of this."