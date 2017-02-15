Matuidi wary of Barca backlash after best evening for PSG

Blaise Matuidi described Paris Saint-Germain's demolition of Barcelona as the best performance the team have put in during his time at the club, but warned there is little time to bask in the win.

Barca, who knocked PSG out of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013 and 2015, were left shell-shocked as Unai Emery's men ran riot in a 4-0 victory in the last-16 first-leg tie at Parc des Princes.

Angel di Maria scored twice in a sublime performance, while the impressive Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani were also on target during the rout.

Midfielder Matuidi had spoken before the game of his belief that PSG could end their hoodoo against Barca, but the France midfielder - while praising the team's performance - warned the team to be wary of a Camp Nou backlash in the second leg.

"There is a lot of joy, we're very happy," he told reporters. "We played an exceptional match and put four goals past Barca, it's absolutely perfect.

"We have to remember there is a second match, we won the first battle but we still have a second and with Barca we have to be careful.

"We will be wary because nothing is finished even if we are aware that we have done something great.

"It was a really nice evening, probably the best I've had since I've been here.

"[But] it is one we can saviour only for a few days. We will have to quickly regroup because we know what will be expected at Camp Nou."