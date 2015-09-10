Matuidi will continue to improve, says Blanc

Blaise Matuidi's flying start to the season has come as no surprise to Paris Saint-Germain head coach Laurent Blanc.

The 28-year-old, who netted twice in France's 2-1 win over Serbia on Monday, has two goals and two assists in four Ligue 1 appearances so far this term, after amassing just five of each in all competitions last season.

And Blanc is confident Matuidi – one of the most effective box-to-box midfielders in Europe over recent years – will now continue to prove his quality on the biggest stage, with PSG set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League group stages in October.

"Last year and two years ago he did score goals, but when I said he would get 10 this season, many laughed at me, but if he continues, he will score that many and get even better," said Blanc ahead of PSG's clash with Bordeaux.

"You can see how much Matuidi has progressed, but he has been getting to that level for the last few years, just now it is more noticeable because of the goals.

"He has the will to get into the penalty area, this is where it makes a difference to what he was doing before because he has that ability and a large capacity for work."