Mature Maxim pledges '100 %' to Stuttgart

Attacking midfielder Maxim was left on the bench for the first two games of the 2013-14 Bundesliga season because then-coach Bruno Labbadia was apparently unimpressed with his fitness.

And the Romania international does not want that to happen again, pledging to give "100 per cent in every training session" to earn more playing time under new boss Armin Veh this season.

"I realised that I should avoid the fluctuations in form and, for that to happen, it is important to be 100 per cent fit," he told Kicker.

"I had problems in the past but I've changed."

Maxim went on to say he thinks Veh's approach will be well suited to his own style.

"He [Veh] likes to play football," the 24-year-old added.

"This is great for us forwards, the football is naturally beautiful and fits very well with my style of play. If we work a lot with the ball, I feel better."