Maxwell confident in PSG's Champions League credentials

Maxwell believes Paris Saint-Germain are capable of winning the Champions League, adding he would consider staying at the Parc des Princes if they claimed the trophy.

The Brazilian full-back agreed a new one-year contract extension with the French champions in May, with this season set to be his last, having moved from Barcelona in 2012.

PSG have bowed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage in their last three attempts but the 34-year-old insists this could be their year in Europe.

"The aim is to go further than last year, that is for sure. We have started the Champions League well, with two wins, but for us to make the situation more favourable, we need to get points against Real Madrid," he told RMC.

"For a while now we have had a lot of motivation, confidence. To go far in the Champions League, you have to give everything. It could be for us, like last season. It always depends on the moments and who you play in the two-legged ties.

"We will need luck, for the whole squad to be available. Unfortunately, last year, we had some problems which stopped us from playing our game against Barca. I think that this year, with the team that we have, we have more of a chance."

Maxwell began his career at Cruzeiro before spells at Ajax and Inter, with the former Brazil international suggesting he would be open to challenges outside Europe if this is his last campaign with PSG.

Asked whether this season will be the last of his career, he added: "In Europe, yes, it is practically certain. We never know in football. In Europe, I am very happy with my career up until now.

"Aside from that, I think I could have an adventure in another continent. We will see.

"We must know what [PSG] wants. It is not always my decision, so we will see with the club and the other possibilities.

"I am happy with what I have done up until now. I am 34, so at one moment or another you have to think about stopping."