Mazzarri praises Niang-Deeney combination

Walter Mazzarri hailed goalscorers M'Baye Niang and Troy Deeney for putting West Brom to the sword during Watford's 2-0 win at Vicarage Road.

The pair combined for both Hornets goals, Niang latching onto a deft Deeney chest down to score from distance, before the Watford captain converted from a lofted throughball from the AC Milan loanee.

The win lifts the hosts to ninth in the Premier League, on a day where reports casting doubt over Mazzarri's future at the club began to intensify.

But the ex-Inter boss concentrated on his team's performance after the game.

"I'm very happy for my team. The players played very well. It was a great game," he told BBC Sport.

"I said before the game [West Brom] were a good side and had two good results against Man United and Arsenal.

"It was a beautiful goal by M'Baye Niang. Also the assist was good from Deeney."

Despite the win, Mazzarri was visibly furious on the touchline about the second-half dismissal of Miguel Britos, and claimed afterwards the defender did not deserve even one of his two yellow cards.

Meanwhile, West Brom manager Tony Pulis admitted it was not his side's night, pointing to Nacer Chadli striking a post and firing just wide as examples of their poor fortune.

The Baggies remain eighth in the Premier League ahead of the visit of Southampton on Saturday.

"We gave two poor goals away. We still had chances and possession. Chadli could come out another day with a hat-trick, so we are disappointed," he told the BBC.

"We needed a break and they had it."